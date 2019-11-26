Nigeria: Again, Senator Seeks Establishment of North West Development Commission

26 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

A bill seeking the establishment of the North West Development Commission has been reintroduced in the Senate.

The bill, sponsored by Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North), is one of the 12 bills read for the first time at plenary on Tuesday.

It is titled, "North West Development Commission (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2018 (SB. 712)".

The bill was first introduced to the eight Senate in 2018 but was not passed.

The reintroduction of the bill comes exactly a week after the North Central Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2019 by Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), was introduced.

It also comes two weeks after a senator introduced a bill seeking the establishment of the South West Development Commission.

Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central, APC) who sponsored the bill, said it is for the development of the South West region.

Three weeks ago, the Senate also re-introduced a bill seeking to establish the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

The bill, which scaled first reading on the floor, was passed by the 8th Senate but failed to receive presidential assent.

Already in existence is the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the North East Development Commission (NEDC), whose establishment bill received presidential assent in October, 2017.

With the introduction of the North Central Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2019, it appears every region wants a commission.

