Angola: FIFA President Visits Angola

Luanda — The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA)'s president, Gianni Infantino, is expected on Thursday in Luanda for a 24-hour working and courtesy visit.

According to the note from the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Gianni Infantino will be accompanied by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) chairman, Ahmad Ahmad, and the FIFA General-Secretary, Fatma Samoura, as well as FIFA and CAF Regional Directors.

The reason of the visit is not only about the differentiated support that Angola has received from FIFA and CAF, but also for the evaluation of the timely launch of a football roots project under the "Grassroots Program" for Angolan youth football.

In the Angolan capital city, the sports official will be welcomed by the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) board, at the International Airport 04 de Fevereiro, and then he will visit the FAF's headquarters, at Nova Vida neighborhood in Luanda.

The Gianni Infantino agenda includes visit to the São Paulo Field, before attending the audience with the Minister of Youth and Sports.

To end his working and courtesy visit program to Angola, the FAF Board will offer a dinner to the visiting delegation, which will be attend by FIFA and CAF representatives, among other guests.

The FIFA entourage is scheduled to leave Luanda on Friday.

This will be the second time a FIFA president visits Angola, as in the past the FIFA former president Joseph Blater, passed through the country in 2010, during the organization of the African Cup of Nations (CAF), held in Angola.