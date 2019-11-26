Angola: Inadec Warns About Game Meat Consumption

Luanda — The National Institute for Consumer Protection (Inadec) has warned the general population to avoid the consumption of game meat sold in the informal market or restaurants, taking into account that they show signs of poor conservation, thus deemed improper for human consumption.

According to a press release from Inadec, which reached ANGOP last Monday, the warning serves as a prevention to avoid possible consequences to human health, since the meat in question does not have the necessary conditions from the trading point.

The document states that the animals marketed may be infected at the moment of their capture by some infectious disease, thus hazardous to humans.

To Inadec, the other issue is how packaging is often of a doubtful nature for consumption.

In this context, it recommends the population to report to the concerend bodies - Inadec, Criminal Investigation Service SIC and the Inspectorate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests - so that the offenders are properly held accountable.