South Africa: Ex-Spy Boss Mo Shaik - Zuma Was Talking About International Conspiracy Back in 1991

26 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Continuing his testimony before the Zondo Commission on Tuesday, former spy boss Mo Shaik told the inquiry that former president Jacob Zuma believed as far back as 1991 that there was an international conspiracy against him. But Shaik added that - as the former head of foreign intelligence - he had 'no knowledge' of such a conspiracy against Zuma.

When former president Jacob Zuma appeared before the Zondo Commission in July 2019, he voiced his belief that the commission itself was the culmination of a decades-long international conspiracy against him.

Now the Zondo Commission has heard that Zuma was indeed seized with this preoccupation from as far back as the early 1990s.

Former spy boss Mo Shaik, who worked with Zuma in the ANC's intelligence structures while the movement was banned, told the inquiry on Tuesday:

"Round about 1991, after [Zuma] no longer occupied the position of head of intelligence in the ANC, he did mention to me that he had been given information that there are two foreign agencies who want to stop him from assuming power."

Shaik said that he did not push Zuma for details on the exact nature of the threat against him. He therefore could...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

