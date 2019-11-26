South Africa: Free State Electricity Utility to Meet With Eskom As Power Cutoff Looms

26 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Cronje and Khulekani Magubane

Centlec, the Free State utility that provides electricity to customers in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, which includes Bloemfontein, says it will meet with Eskom on Thursday to discuss the paying of its debts.

On Monday Eskom warned that it would interrupt daytime power to three Free State municipalities from December 3 unless they paid their debts or entered into payment plans. They are the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, the Mafube local municipality and the Mantsopa local municipality.

In a statement, Centlec spokesperson Lele Mamatu said "everything possible will be done to keep the lights on".

"Our view is that this matter could have been better handled without causing panic to our customer in general however we are hopeful there's still a room to can find each other."

Mamatu said that Centlec has a "good track record of managing its electricity account with Eskom".

Eskom, which has a group debt burden of about R450bn, acknowledged on Monday that "indefinitely" stopping the provision of electricity to the three municipalities would cause "undue hardships on consumers".

It said that, if it cannot enter into agreements with the municipalities, it would withhold electricity for 16 hours per day between 06:00 and 20:00 on weekdays and weekends from December 3, but provide electricity overnight for eight hours.

As of September 2019, Eskom was owed R25.1bn by municipalities countrywide. The warning to the three municipalities comes after National Treasury in November imposed the recovery of billions of rand of municipal debt as one of 28 conditions that Eskom must adhere to in return for a R59bn lifeline. President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill granting Eskom the funds last week.

* This article was updated on 26 November at 13:50 to include further comment by Centlec.

Source: Fin24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Infrastructure
Southern Africa
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.