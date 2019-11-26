South Africa: Maintaining the Coalition Is DA's Biggest Success in Joburg - Mayoral Hopeful

analysis

The City of Johannesburg is set to get a new mayor on Thursday to replace Herman Mashaba, who resigned in October. DA mayoral candidate Funzela Ngobeni believes he can step into his boss's shoes, but his fate is in the EFF's hands.

Funzela Ngobeni's career in the DA started when he met Mmusi Maimane in Cosmo City in 2011. Maimane was campaigning as the party's candidate for Johannesburg mayor and Ngobeni, a former ANC supporter and Cope member, was searching for a new political home.

The pair met at a branch of KFC and Maimane explained the party's policies and vision to represent all South Africans, not just minorities. Ngobeni signed up and started to organise for the DA.

While Maimane resigned as a DA member and party leader in October, Ngobeni rose through the Johannesburg caucus to become finance MMC and is now vying to become mayor, in an unpredictable council vote on Thursday.

Ngobeni, 44, grew up in Mangaung, Bloemfontein, and became active in student politics as an SRC chairperson and Cosas member at his high school. He studied at the Central University of Technology and then moved to Johannesburg to work in the tourism sector for companies...