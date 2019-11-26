South Africa: Maintaining the Coalition Is DA's Biggest Success in Joburg - Mayoral Hopeful

26 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The City of Johannesburg is set to get a new mayor on Thursday to replace Herman Mashaba, who resigned in October. DA mayoral candidate Funzela Ngobeni believes he can step into his boss's shoes, but his fate is in the EFF's hands.

Funzela Ngobeni's career in the DA started when he met Mmusi Maimane in Cosmo City in 2011. Maimane was campaigning as the party's candidate for Johannesburg mayor and Ngobeni, a former ANC supporter and Cope member, was searching for a new political home.

The pair met at a branch of KFC and Maimane explained the party's policies and vision to represent all South Africans, not just minorities. Ngobeni signed up and started to organise for the DA.

While Maimane resigned as a DA member and party leader in October, Ngobeni rose through the Johannesburg caucus to become finance MMC and is now vying to become mayor, in an unpredictable council vote on Thursday.

Ngobeni, 44, grew up in Mangaung, Bloemfontein, and became active in student politics as an SRC chairperson and Cosas member at his high school. He studied at the Central University of Technology and then moved to Johannesburg to work in the tourism sector for companies...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.