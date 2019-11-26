South Africa: City of Cape Town's Sale of Sea Point School Under Legal Scrutiny

26 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Did the Western Cape Provincial government flout certain necessary co-operative laws when trying to sell the disused Tafelberg property in Sea Point? A court case brought by housing activists Reclaim The City and Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre got underway in the Western Cape High Court to challenge the sale of the property, set on prime province-owned land.

A case brought by two activist organisations this week could set a precedent for how the Western Cape and City of Cape Town governments plan to redress apartheid-era spatial planning within the Cape Town CBD.

The Western Cape High Court is hearing arguments on whether the provincial government complied with the necessary regulations in the selling of the former Tafelberg school property in Sea Point to the Phyllis Jovell Jewish Day School for R135-million in 2017.

The sale, completed under former premier Helen Zille, caused controversy. Activists wanted the property of just over 1.7ha to be used for social housing, but the province wanted to dispose of it for an additional source of income. This led to the court application by Ndifuna Ukwazi and Reclaim The City and other housing activists. Archive Photo: Reclaim the City supporters protest in April 2016 against the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

