Africa: Step Up Climate Action or Face Catastrophe, Says UN Report

26 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Al Jazeera

Geneva, Switzerland - The world's countries have to cut their greenhouse gas emissions well beyond current pledges to make up for lost time - or face catastrophic climate changes, says a UN report released on Tuesday.

The annual Emissions Gap Report paints a grim picture of the rise in global warming and points the finger at G20 countries, especially China and the United States, the two top greenhouse gas emitters, along with Russia and the EU, which are doing too little to tackle the climate crisis. More: China's sun stops shining on global solar producers Planet SOS: Where will climate refugees go when the tide rises? Opinion: Smash the patriarchy to save the planet

"Emissions need to go down by 55 percent by 2030," said the report's co-lead author, John Christensen. "There is no way we are going to make it if we don't step up action as of next year with ambitions plans."

G20 countries are collectively responsible for 78 per cent of all emissions, but they are not doing enough to contain global warming within the 1.5°C or 2°C temperature goals established by the Paris Agreement in 2016.

Tusday's report, compiled by some of the world's leading scientists,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

