Cameroon: CONFEJES - Officials Drilled On Techniques

26 November 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A seminar to train supervisors and youths in Francophone Africa on wrestling opened in Yaounde yesterday, November 25, 2019.

The Conference of Conference of Francophone Minsters of Youth and Sports (CONFEJES) constitutes for its members a major partner in the implementation of policies in the domain of youth and sports. It is in this light that a seminar to train supervisors and youths in francophone Africa on wrestling coupled with advocacy and sensitisation on the implementation of the conclusions of the International Conference on the relaunch of Sports and Physical Education in the different orders in teaching contained in the Cotonou Declaration, opened in Yaounde yesterday November 25, 2019. Speaking at the opening, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, said the organization of the workshop demonstrates the dynamism and diversity of the relations that exist between Cameroon and CONFEJES. Minister Mouelle Kombi on behalf of the government reiterated the profound gratitude of the government of Cameroon for the constant support for Cameroonian youths and elsewhere through different activities in divers sectors. He called on participants in the workshop to show proof of assiduity and responsibility in order to benefit from the teachings in the workshop. The seminar which is co-presided by the Secretary General of the Conference of Francophone Minsters of Youth and Sports (CONFEJES) Ali Bourahamah Harouna brings together participants from nine French speaking countries in Africa including Cameroon. Some Cameroonians who are former officials of CONFEJES notably André Marie Manga, Ariane Bissick and the late Nicole Bernadette Ndongo Mapoke were recognised for their loyal services rendered to the institution. Some young athletes will also receive allowances from CONFEJES.

