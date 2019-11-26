South Africa: EFF Names Candidate for Johannesburg Mayor

The EFF has announced it will nominate Musa Novela for the position of Johannesburg mayor when the council sits on Thursday.

City of Johannesburg councillors will meet to vote for a new mayor after Herman Mashaba resigned from both the office and DA last month.

He will serve his last day in office on Wednesday.

Last week, the DA announced that Funzela Ngobeni, a current member of the mayoral committee, would be its nominee for the position of mayor.

Speaking last Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party would field its own candidate.

He added it was only fair that the DA should support the party as it had previously backed the DA in Johannesburg.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Source: News24