Malawi: Muslim Youth United Donates Medical Equipment to Physiotherapy Institutions

Muslim Youth United has donated physiotherapy equipment to Kachere Rehabilitation Centre, MACOHA and FEDOMA in Blantyre that included 120 wheelchairs, 20 walkers and 100 walking sticks at a function held at Mpingwe Sports Club on Sunday.

The grouping also announced the adoption of neurosurgical and orthopaedic wards at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and that they are also carrying out a feeding programme at the hospital every Wednesday up to the next 12 months.

As a start for the We Care ward adoption programme, the group has donated a bale of blankets and that every week they will be expected to visit the wards to assess their needs.

"We will give the wards a new coat of paint, supply the orthopaedic ward with toys and we shall supply any other needs that we shall identify during our visits in conjunction with medical personnel there," said the Muslim Youth United executive director Moulana Riaz Bhana.

He said since the grouping started in 2014 they had made charity visits to Queens where they discovered that one of the challenges management faces there is food supply.

"As part of our celebration of the Eid al-Adha Festival of the Sacrifice in August, we donated 273kgs of meat to Queens and we decided to continue with the feeding programme which started six weeks ago.

"On every Wednesday we supply food items for the kitchen to prepare either rice with beef, soya pieces or chicken stew and we also supply milk and other food supplements."

Bhana explained that they intend to source partnership with other Muslim groups outside the country and not just Malawians in the diaspora as has been the case.

"The wheelchairs were contributions from Malawian wellwishers both within and outside the country but plans are that we source partnerships with other Muslim groups around the world for us to keep the momentum going for these programmes."

Representing Queens, Dr. Kelvin Mponda said their duty is not just to cure people's various illness but also to restore their health back and nutrition is one of them.

"On behalf of Queen Elizabeth Hospital, let me offer my heartfelt gratitude to Muslim Youth United that you are adding value to our medical services.

"The wards you have chosen to adopt really require special needs and with your coming in you will ease the many challenges we face on a daily basis," he said.

Guest of honour for the handover ceremony was Kassim Okhai and he said was proud of the grouping's objective of assisting the medical industry, which faces multiple challenges.

"I am also impressed at the number of your registered members at over 400 and rising, this is amazing.

"You also need consider how you can also help yourselves because there might be others in your group that may need assistance.

"That way you shall keep the fire burning amongst yourselves because the needs in Malawi are very high and you should expect more work."

Representing Kachere Rehabilitation Centre, which is under Malawi Against Physical Disabilities, Alex Dzinkambani appraised the gathering that wheelchairs, walkers and crutches are most times taken by needy patients they have treated and thus they constantly need more of them.

Last month, Muslim Youth United organised a Blood Donation Camp also at Mpingwe Sports Club in conjunction with National Muslim Students Association, Pakistan Welfare Association, Limbe Muslim Jamal Bilal Trust and Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS).