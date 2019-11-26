South Africa: North West Issues Title Deeds to Itsoseng Residents

press release

Christmas came a bit early for at least 84 housing beneficiaries in Itsoseng township near Lichtenburg in Ditsobotla local municipality when they received title deeds for the houses they have been occupying since 1994.

One of the beneficiaries, 82 years Dora Mkhondo of Zone 1 who received the title deed on behalf of her late husband, Johannes, said she was relieved and mentioned that she will now sleep peacefully knowing that her husband kept his promise of securing a home for his family.

"As you can see, age is no longer on my side but I am now at peace knowing that I can proudly say I have a legal document that shows that we now own this house, indeed our dignity has been restored. This is a legacy for my children and they do not have to worry about being thrown out of the house, once I am no more", she said delightfully.

Another beneficiary, 90 year old, Maria Tabane who also received the title deed on behalf of her late husband, also expressed her gratitude. "I am very happy that at long last, my children now have a house they call their own", she said.

The North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Mothibedi Kegakilwe said the department has embarked on a programme to accelerate service delivery, including fast tracking the issuing of title deeds to housing beneficiaries.

"We give people the opportunity to own houses thereby restoring their dignity and that of generations to come. What we are doing today is to respond to the dictates of the Freedom Charter that the people shall have the right to live where they choose and to bring up families where there is comfort, security and they are safe", he said.

The new Chairperson of the North West Housing Cooperation, Mosweu Mogotlhe said "today we are living up to our promise as government and that is of making sure that our people own houses.

The North West Housing Corporation is currently implementing a title deed restoration project in collaboration with the National Department of Human Settlements and the aim of the project is to eradicate the current backlog in the transfer of pre-1994 properties into the names of beneficiaries.

Issued by: North West Local Government and Human Settlements