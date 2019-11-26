South Africa: North West Issues Title Deeds to Itsoseng Residents

26 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Christmas came a bit early for at least 84 housing beneficiaries in Itsoseng township near Lichtenburg in Ditsobotla local municipality when they received title deeds for the houses they have been occupying since 1994.

One of the beneficiaries, 82 years Dora Mkhondo of Zone 1 who received the title deed on behalf of her late husband, Johannes, said she was relieved and mentioned that she will now sleep peacefully knowing that her husband kept his promise of securing a home for his family.

"As you can see, age is no longer on my side but I am now at peace knowing that I can proudly say I have a legal document that shows that we now own this house, indeed our dignity has been restored. This is a legacy for my children and they do not have to worry about being thrown out of the house, once I am no more", she said delightfully.

Another beneficiary, 90 year old, Maria Tabane who also received the title deed on behalf of her late husband, also expressed her gratitude. "I am very happy that at long last, my children now have a house they call their own", she said.

The North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Mothibedi Kegakilwe said the department has embarked on a programme to accelerate service delivery, including fast tracking the issuing of title deeds to housing beneficiaries.

"We give people the opportunity to own houses thereby restoring their dignity and that of generations to come. What we are doing today is to respond to the dictates of the Freedom Charter that the people shall have the right to live where they choose and to bring up families where there is comfort, security and they are safe", he said.

The new Chairperson of the North West Housing Cooperation, Mosweu Mogotlhe said "today we are living up to our promise as government and that is of making sure that our people own houses.

The North West Housing Corporation is currently implementing a title deed restoration project in collaboration with the National Department of Human Settlements and the aim of the project is to eradicate the current backlog in the transfer of pre-1994 properties into the names of beneficiaries.

Issued by: North West Local Government and Human Settlements

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.