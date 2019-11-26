Lesotho: President Cyril Ramaphosa Undertakes Working Visit to Kingdom of Lesotho, 27 Nov

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a Working Visit to the Kingdom of Lesotho on Wednesday 27 November 2019 at the invitation of the Right Honourable Prime Minister Thomas Thabane to attend the closing ceremony of the Multistakeholder National Dialogue Plenary II.

President Ramaphosa is expected to engage with, among others, political parties and civil society groupings.

President Ramaphosa will attend the closing ceremony of the Multistakeholder National Dialogue Plenary II in his capacity as the SADC Facilitator to Lesotho.

President Ramaphosa was appointed the Southern African Development Community (SADC) facilitator to Lesotho in September 2014 when he held the position of Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa.

After assuming the position of President of the Republic in 2018, President Ramaphosa appointed former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke to lead the SADC Facilitation Team to Lesotho.

The Multistakeholder National Dialogue Plenary II, from 25 to 27 November 2019, is a very important milestone in the reforms process of the Kingdom of Lesotho. This will mark the end of the phase of consultations and negotiations on the reforms that are required. It will also be the beginning of a new phase of the operationalization of reforms under the guidance of the newly established National Reforms Authority.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, the Minister of State Security, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo, and the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini.

Issued by: The Presidency