Mozambique: Storms Bring Power Cuts to Parts of Niassa and Nampula

Maputo — Severe storms on Sunday have led to power cuts in parts of the northern Mozambican provinces of Niassa and Nampula.

According to a release from the publicly owned electricity company, EDM, the storms knocked down 32 pylons on medium voltage transmission lines.

Nipepe and Metarica districts in Niassa are without power because the storms downed 16 pylons on the line linking the two districts. In Mecanhelas district, also in Niassa, 13 pylons came down, plunging the district capital, Mecanhelas town, into darkness.

In Malema district, in Nampula, three pylons were knocked down. This cut the power to Malema town and to the Mutuali administrative post.

EDM said its teams went to the areas affected at once. The release warned that the stormy weather "is continuing to influence the efficiency of the work under way, since transporting material to restore the pylons involves passing through areas that are marshy and difficult to access".