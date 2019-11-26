South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Congratulates Muden Police

26 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula congratulates Muden SAPS for recovering high calibre firearms yesterday. "We are pleased with the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the firearms ammunition and suspected stolen vehicle. These operations are still on-going in the province," he said.

The Muden Vispol police officers embarked on a Festive Season operations in the Muden area. The operation started yesterday afternoon in the Muden policing precinct.

Whilst they were busy with the operation they spotted a suspicious vehicle that was parked at a shopping centre in Muden. The driver of the said vehicle was approached and a search was conducted. Upon searching the vehicle, a total of five unlicensed firearms were found concealed in the boot of the vehicle. Among those recovered firearms were two pistols, two rifles and an AK47. A total of 91 assortment ammunition was also recovered.

A 32-year-old suspect was placed under arrest. The preliminary investigation was conducted at the scene and it revealed that the vehicle was stolen in Gauteng during September 2019. Charges of possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and possession of a suspected stolen property are being investigated by Muden SAPS. The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in any other crimes committed in the country.

