South Africa: Gevandale Police Immediately Arrests Attempted Murder Suspect

26 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Speedy and quick response to a complaint of shooting in Helenvale resulted in the immediate arrest of an 18-year-old gang affiliate.

It is alleged that on 26 November 2019 at about 10:00, Gelvandale police attended to a report of a shooting at the corners of Anita Drive and Reynecke Street in Helenvale. A 61-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound in his back. It is further alleged that the suspect was firing in the street. While police were still on the scene, shots were being fired in Reynecke Street.

Gelvandale members rushed towards the direction of the shots and immediately arrested the teenager. A 9mm firearm was confiscated. The firearm was reported stolen in a house robbery in Kabega Park in October 20017.

The motive for the shooting is yet to be established.

The suspect is detained on a charge of attempted murder as well as illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

