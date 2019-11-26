Uganda: Most Schools Unsafe for Students - Report

Seven in every 10 children in Uganda's educational institutions are unsafe due to poor infrastructure, a ministry of Education report has said.

According to findings released by the commissioner for the Directorate of Education Standards (DES) last Friday, only 27 per cent of schools they inspected were safe for learners.

A total of 1,554 secondary schools from the central, eastern, southern and western regions were inspected by DES between 2018 and 2019.

The commissioner of Secondary Inspection, Mr Kule Benson, said most schools are not carrying our medical examination on their cooks and this poses a great danger to students.

"If a cook has a contagious disease, it means all children in that school are at a risk of contracting it and this is dangerous. All schools are required to examine their cooks every term or annually and they should be issued with certificates from the medical personnel. However, most schools are not doing it and this compromises the safety of our children in those schools," he said.

Mr Kule also said some students study in classrooms with cracks, which can collapse anytime. He cited a cracked classroom block that was abandoned by Kajwenge Primary School in Kasese District but was later occupied by Kajwenge High School and at the time of inspection, they found Senior 2 and 3 students studying from there.

The report also revealed the existence of corporal punishment, which he said is most rampant in schools in eastern and northern Uganda.

"We found several sticks in the office of the head teacher at Millenium Universal College in Tororo and this means that student cannot go to consult him in his office for fear of being beaten. Some schools are severally beating their students and causing injuries on their bodies," Mr Kule said.

The toilets in some schools were found in poor condition. The inspection team found a boys' toilet at Wanale Secondary School in Mbale District bushy and dirty.

Mr Kule also said learners in many government and private schools were going without lunch and the use of triple decker beds were also still in use. "All those requirements and standards are in the guideline tool that we issued to all schools across the country but they have been ignored. This is dangerous because it puts the lives of our children in danger. A lot needs to be done to ensure compliance by schools," Mr Kule said.

The Education minister, Ms Janet Museveni, tasked the rewards and sanction committee at the ministry to take the report findings seriously.

She said education is a responsibility for all Ugandans.