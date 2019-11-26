Uganda: Government Releases Funds for 2nd Quarter

Government might miss the revenue target for 2019/20 because of delayed implementation of the new tax measures, Finance ministry said during the release of Shs5 trillion for the Second Quarter (October- December) period.

In the financial year 2019/20, government projected to collect Shs20.449 trillion out of which Shs18.877 trillion would be raised from tax revenue while non-tax revenue would be Shs1.571 trillion.

However, due to delays in implementation of the new tax measures, government has already suffered a shortfall of Shs603 billion.

Speaking yesterday at the Ministry of Finance headquarters, the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury, Mr Keith Muhakanizi, said the revenue shortfalls were occasioned by delays in implementation of new tax measures that were introduced this financial year.

"There was a problem of wrong projection in revenue. It had been projected that domestic revenue should increase by 1.2 per cent, but we were able to raise only 0.5 per cent," he said.

Mr Muhakanizi said in 2019/20, part of the domestic revenue was to be raised from digital stamps, which were supposed to start on July 1, but it has not been implemented and instead it will start in January 2020.

He said they had projected to collect net revenue of Shs6 trillion for July-October period, but they only collected Shs5.6 trillion.

Mr Muhakanizi also attributed the deficit on the reduction of excise duty on spirits following the government policy to ban sachet gin which made spirits very expensive hence impacting on volume of sales.

The other issue cited was an increase on the interest rates, delay in awarding of contracts, among other delays, in the implementation of some administrative measures as other reasons for the deficit.

The director of economic affairs in the Ministry of Finance, Mr Moses Kagwa, said the postponement in the implementation of the digital stamps and the use of Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFD) to improve compliance in VAT, use of digital stamps solution to avert under-declaration of excise and customs duties have all affected domestic revenue collection.

"The digital stamps and Electronic Fiscal Devices are starting on January 1 2020," Mr Kagwa said.

In a brief interview with Daily Monitor, the director of Budget, Mr Kenneth Mugambe, said: "We shall be able to scrutinise the domestic revenue performance in March 2020 to find out whether we will meet the domestic revenue target or not."

Speaking about government assets (public asset), Mr Muhakanizi said all government assets; vehicles, computers, land must be known by the government officers.

"It is no longer acceptable that the accounting officers do not know the government assets. "In modern world and you don't know the government assets that belong to your institution? "No, you can use the GPS (Global Positioning System)," he said.

"You cannot be a government officer and you don't know what you are managing. Whether you are in the Ministry of Finance, State House you have to know the assets under your institution with the modern technology," he added.

Money released

Although the money for the second quarter of 2019/202 budget was released secretly on October 2, the ministry of Finance just made public announcement yesterday following pressure from civil society.

A total of Shs5 trillion has been released for Quarter Two, the wage bill has bagged the highest amount with Shs1.18 trillion followed by Local governments with Shs842 billion, Domestic arrears Shs400 billion, Uganda National Roads Authority Shs438 billion, and Electoral Commission bagged Shs229.3 billion, among others.

"The government has released 55.9 per cent of the approved budget hence all the accounting officers must prioritise timely payment of service providers and avoid accumulation of arrears," Mr Muhakanizi said.

He said cumulatively, Shs11.2 trillion (55.9 per cent ) out of the budgeted Shs20.8 trillion for 2019/2020 financial years has been released for Quarter One and Two.

He warned accounting officers against accumulation of arrears and what he called mischarge revealing that most top and strong government departments tend to divert the money for weaker departments asserting that each department should exactly get what they have asked for.

"Mischarges are no longer acceptable. Accountant Generals' Office is under instruction to reject such payments. In the next financial year, MDAs must therefore budget on correct items," Mr Muhakanizi said.

However, he said due to the ever-increasing number of administrative units, more than 700 administrative units are unfunded.