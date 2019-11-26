Uganda: Medical Body Blames Baby Incident On Inexperience

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has blamed the recent incident in Jinja District where a baby lost a limb in a botched caesarean section on inexperienced interns.

"UMA carefully investigated the events surrounding the case. The investigation found that the unfortunate incident was most likely a result of a very difficult operation done under extreme pressure to save the mother. Such operations happen almost every day in our hospitals but are not ordinarily performed by intern doctors who are not yet experienced enough to handle complex operations," the association said in a November 24 statement signed by Dr Richard Idro, the president, and Mr Muhereza Mukuzi, the secretary general.

UMA stated that the incident could have been avoided if there was an experienced doctor.

"The loss of the arm was occasioned by the doctor pulling the arm of a premature baby to deliver it. It is possible that the outcome could have been better if this procedure was supervised by a more senior doctor," UMA stated. The medical association also decried the poor facilitation of interns.

"Over the past five years, intern doctors in this country have held strikes complaining about salaries, supervision and lack of supplies," reads the November 24 letter.

The doctors also cited under supervision of the interns.

"More interns are being released each year with the increased number of medical schools. While these are posted to various hospitals around the country, those in Kampala are at least able to receive supervision because of the high number of consultants," UMA stated.

However, Dr Patrick Lukula, who completed his internship from Jinja hospital on September 30, attributed the incident to "individual weaknesses".

"That particular doctor should have discussed with the supervisor before performing the procedure," Dr Lukula said, before being told that the senior doctor had been called for another emergency.

"Yes, but that is the routine despite being given autonomy to screen and admit during internship," he said. Interns from Mbale and Lira regional hospitals declined to comment on the matter.

On supervision, Dr James Wako, the medical superintendent of Iganga hospital, said cases differ, adding that other regional centres would have raised similar concerns.

"What is in Jinja should not be in Mbale. Every regional centre has intern supervisors who are on a duty roster. Ideally, all centres have supervisor consultants; so, this is a lapse which should not be generalised," Dr Wako said. He called for personal responsibility.

"People need to answer for their actions and perhaps this is an eye-opener to the rest of the centres with interns that they should ensure that consultants are always there. People shouldn't take others for granted. If there was negligence, those concerned should be reprimanded. How many cases go unnoticed? How many, say die, and never receive media attention?" he asked.

Other UMA recommendations

-Government establishes and increases funded internship posts with requisite supervisors and facilities.

-Interns should be appointed by Public Service and at the level of an entry medical officer salary not allowance.

- Ministry of Health builds self-contained single room hostels on each training site for interns.

-Define the required competences an intern should achieve before being signed off for full registration.

-Address the lack of supervisors at the end of each academic year.

-Government employs graduating medical officer on two-year contract as the processes of appointments under Public Service proceeds.