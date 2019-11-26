Namibia: Capricorn Contributes to Drought Relief Fund

26 November 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

CAPRICORN Group and Capricorn Asset Management has donated N$200 000 to the Dare to Care drought relief fund.

The fund was established in response to the president's declaration of a state of emergency on the drought ravaging the country.

The donation was made on Monday and it made it possible for the Dare to Care Drought Relief Fund to exceed it's N$10 million target for assisting farmers to acquire subsidised feed.

At the handover, Capricorn Group's Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs, Marlize Horn said, as a Namibian financial services group, Capricorn must assist Namibians affected by the drought.

She said: "With our humble contribution, we hope to assist the farming community in these challenging times."

