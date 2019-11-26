Namibia: Japan Gives N$1,2m for Drought

26 November 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

THE Japanese government yesterday gave Namibia N$1,2 million for drought relief projects in the Kunene region.

According to the Japanese government, the funds are meant to benefit 480 households in the Kunene region to improve their access to clean and safe water with the rehabilitation of 16 water points, distribution of purification tablets and water storage containers, as well as conducting training on WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) and malnutrition surveillance.

The signing ceremony for the funds took place at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) yesterday.

Japanese ambassador to Namibia Hideaki Harada signed the contract with Rosa Presendt, chairperson of the Namibia Red Cross Society. Present at the signing was Chief Samuel Ankama, the deputy minister in the OPM. The funding is granted through Japan's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

In a statement, Izumi Ogawa, second secretary of the Japanese embassy in Namibia, said the extremely poor rainfall in the year 2018/19 caused a severe drought, which enormously affected water availability and the harvesting of crops.

"To address this concern, the president of Namibia declared a drought emergency on 6 May 2019. In the same vein, the Office of the Prime Minister launched the drought response plan to reduce or mitigate the danger of serious harm or damage to property for the period of April 2019 to March 2020.

"Despite the endeavours of the government of Namibia, it is still challenging for all the necessary interventions to be rolled out to the drought-affected communities due to the increase of the number of beneficiaries identified and the cost escalation," Ogawa said.

The GGP aims to bring about a direct and immediate impact on the well-being of disadvantaged communities at the grassroots level by supporting relatively small development projects such as health, education and agriculture to be implemented by non-profit organisations and local authorities.

"The government of Japan has been implementing the GGP in Namibia since 1997. To date, 54 projects have been supported, amounting to approximately N$37,5 million," Ogawa said.

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila told parliament recently that the government spent N$131 million on drought relief, with an extra N$129 million to spare for farmers and families affected.

She made these remarks after tabling a motion for the state of emergency to be extended until 5 March next year.

The prolonged drought warrants extension, as the livelihood of people and livestock has been negatively affected.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Environment
Aid and Assistance
Southern Africa
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.