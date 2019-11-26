West Africa: Who, Unicef Help Boost West Africa's Capacity to Respond to Polio Outbreaks

26 November 2019
World Health Organization (Geneva)

Lomé, 26 November 2019 - The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) today kicked off a four-day regional emergency preparedness workshop in Lomé, Togo for senior public health officials to strengthen the capabilities within West African countries to respond to polio outbreaks.

The WHO African Region has not experienced any outbreak of wild poliovirus since 2016, with the last case detected in Nigeria's Borno State. This achievement makes the region eligible to be certified free of wild poliovirus in 2020. The region, however, still experiences outbreaks of rare circulating vaccine-derived polioviruses in 13 countries, almost half of them in West Africa.

Although vaccine-derived polioviruses are rare, they are sometimes found in severely underimmunized populations living in areas with inadequate sanitation. When children are immunized with the oral polio vaccine, the live virus replicates in their intestines for a short time, which allows them to build up the needed antibodies before being excreted. If immunization coverage remains low in a community and sanitation remains inadequate, the excreted virus can be transmitted to susceptible populations, leading to genetic changes and emergence of vaccine-derived polioviruses.

WHO, UNICEF and other partners are supporting the efforts of health ministries in all the 13 affected countries (Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Côte d'Ivoire, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria, Togo and Zambia) to respond to the circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreaks they are experiencing.

"The workshop aims to create a pool of senior public health officials who set up and lead national rapid response teams that target combating a circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreak," said Dr Modjirom Ndoutabe, WHO Regional Rapid Response Team Coordinator for Africa.

Senior health ministry officials as well as WHO and UNICEF immunization and polio experts from 12 West African countries are participating in the workshop. The attending countries are: Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal, Sierra Leone, the Gambia and Togo.

"The workshop will train the participants on standard operating procedures for polio outbreak response according to international health regulations, including strategies that can strengthen a country's disease surveillance system. At the end of the week, each country will draft a preparedness plan to respond to circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreaks," Dr Ndoutabe added.

"Outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus are a challenge for the region, but we are capable of overcoming it through outbreak-response preparedness and vigilant surveillance," Dr Ndoutabe concluded.

Thanks to the dedication of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, polio cases have reduced by 99.9% since 1988, bringing the world closer than ever to ending polio. The initiative is a public-private global partnership comprising national governments; WHO; Rotary International; the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; UNICEF; the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; and a broad range of long-term supporters.

Read the original article on WHO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: WHO

Most Popular
West Africa
External Relations
Health
International Organisations
Polio
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.