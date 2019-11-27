Zimbabwe: Stunner Strikes Again

Outspoken rapper Desmond "Stunner" Chideme has sparked debate on social media after launching an attack on local Djs for ignoring local music in preference of foreign content.

Stunner, who was speaking in one of his many tweets hailed South African Djs for promoting their own through playing music from within their borders more than external material.

"Interesting how Dj Tira did not play a single song from outside South Africa but vedu ana Dj Jorum , ungati vachachemwa na Chris Brown kana kupihwa 10 yesadza," he wrote.

His views were met with mixed feelings with a section of music lovers arguing that the local music standards were set too low.

"Mukati music inomanikidzwa munhu here. Kana ichinakidza people will respond accordingly. People want what they want, Period. The standard yemusic in Zim has been set too low such that one who has no talent calls themselves a musician. The artists should simply up their game," wrote one twimbo.

Other music lovers argued that very few songs in Zimbabwe would match international standards.

"You can only play 5-10 Zim songs. The rest sound repetitive and the same. And half of them talk about the same thing and appeal to one crowd. SA has a variety which appeals to different people from gqom to kwaito to amapiano, to house etc," added another.

But there was a section that sympathized with the Godo hitmaker arguing that there is a lot of undiscovered and unappreciated talent in the country.

"I'm surprised how people are saying Zim music is boring. As if we can't make a mix with 20 fire songs from the last 3 years alone. Just shows people haven't been listening or supporting local acts. There is talent out here."

"Our djs in themselves actually lack the identity they claim Zim artists don't have for lack of confidence to be able to do sets with local music they supplement with trying to imitate international djs promoting other musicians when they are too lazy to fish out local hits."

Meanwhile, Stunner was recently involved in a war of words with controversial cleric, Prophet Passion Java in a beef sparked by the latter who pointed out in a recorded video that the rapper had faded and reached his career's waterloo.