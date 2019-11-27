Tanzania: Diamond Platinumz On CNN Top 10 African Stars

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian artiste and WCB Diamond platinum has today November 26 been named among Top 10 biggest music stars in Africa by CNN.

The list makes Diamond the only artiste from East Africa to feature this year leaving behind some of what other sections might consider as household names.

Those who made it in the list include Nigeria's Burna Boy who has also been nominated for the Grammy awards which are set to be held in January 2020 plus other Nigerians Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.

Veteran singer, songwriter, activist and former Grammy award winner from Benin Angelique Kidjo also makes the illustrious list.

Others are South African singers, Sho Madjozi, Busiswa Gqulu who is also a songwriter and poet and a Zambian rapper Mwila Musonda, aka Slapdee.

The website did not show whether the order in which they appeared in is in relation to their stardom and the exact criteria they used to arrive at the list.

Diamond who debuted in the industry some 10 years ago has modeled himself as one of Tanzania's success stories in the music industry with large following across the continent and beyond.

He has risen from humble beginnings to win awards such as the MTV Africa and MTV Europe among others.