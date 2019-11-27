Tanzania: Diamond and Tanasha Finally Show Their Son to the Public

26 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Celebrity couple Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha Dona has finally shown their newly born son Naseeb Junior who was born on October 2 at a ceremony that was held at the singer's home in Madale, in outskirts of Dar es Salaam today November 26.

Incidentally, October 2 was the same day that the Bongo Flava star was born whereas Tanasha Dona and Diamond's mother also share a birth date.

The 40 days is a traditional ceremony which is used to present the baby to the public, an occasion that Diamond has observed for his other two children Nilan and Latiffah in a past relationship with socialite Zari Hassan.

Nasseb Junior is Diamond's fourth child after having sired another child with video model and actress Hamisa Mobeto two years ago while he was still in a relationship with South Africa-based socialite Zari.

The star-studded ceremony was an invite only featuring some of the power names in Tanzania's showbiz with visitors being barred from taking pictures using their phones.

The audience greeted the first sight of the baby with loud cheers as the couple Diamond and Tanasha walked down a mini stage holding hands with Diamond carrying the boy.

Those in attendance included Diamond's father Abdul Juma who was attending the event for the second time.

Other notable faces were WCB artistes Queen Darleen, Rayavany, Romy Jones, producer Laizer, dancer Moze Iyobo, and Bongo movies actor Kulwa Kikumba aka Dude.

The scene outside the residence was full of onlookers who were not granted access to the celebrity's residence.

Even with the celebrations rumor has it that the two have shelved their wedding plans which was originally planned to take place this year .

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Entertainment
East Africa
Tanzania
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Violence Forces DR Congo Ebola Responders Out of Critical Areas

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.