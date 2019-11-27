Kenya: Otile Brown Now Accepts Liability for Road Accident, Compensates Injured Bike Rider

26 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Chad Kitundu

Kenyan musician Otile Brown has finally admitted liability for an accident that happened last week involving a boda boda rider and his two pillions at Yaya Centre.

The singer has issued a statement via Instagram admitting that he hit three people with his Mercedes Benz.

RUSHED TO HOSPITAL

The motorbike rider, identified as Mr Yassin Maina Richard, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

One of the passengers was DJ Daddy Ramosh who escaped with minor injuries, same as an unidentified third victim.

Otile says he ensured that the victims were rushed to the hospital immediately and even catered for their bills.

"To my dear fans, family, friends and supporters, my team and I would like to officially acknowledge the accident I had on Wednesday the 20th of November 2019 around Yaya Centre involving my car with a boda boda carrying 2 passengers," the singer wrote.

NEW MOTORBIKE

"My team and I took the injured persons to the hospital and made sure they received the needed necessary treatment and we catered for the resulting bills. Two people had sustained minor injuries and were released on the same night after treatment while the rider of the boda boda Mr Yassin Maina Richard had to be admitted to the hospital for further checkup," Otile further said.

The singer has also revealed that he has been in communication with the rider and even made sure he bought him a new motorbike to replace the one that was damaged during the accident.

"I have kept constant communication with Mr Yassin's family and to enable him resume earning a living for his family I have procured a new motorbike for him. While accidents are unavoidable, we must remain human. I would like to thank all those who called to check on me and continue praying for Mr Yassin's recovery. God bless you all," he said.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Violence Forces DR Congo Ebola Responders Out of Critical Areas

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.