Nigeria Retains Policy Rate Again

26 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Monetary Policy Committee has retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 13.5 per cent while other policy parameters remained constant.

Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made this known after the MPC's meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Emefiele disclosed that all the 11 members of the committee attended the meeting and unanimously voted for the decision.

He said the committee also retained Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 22.5 per cent and the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.

The CBN said that the MPC also retained the Asymmetric Corridors at +200 and -500 basis points around the MPR.

He explained that the committee reviewed the upside and downside on the option to tighten, loosen or hold.

Mr Emefiele said while tightening might encourage capital flow, it also had downside consequences of tightening the already nascent recovery outlook growth.

He said that the MPC noted that the reduction in the policy rate would improve growth prospects but in view of optic inflationary pressure, decided that the balance of the risk was in favour of protecting price stability.

According to him, considering the recovery decline in market interest rate growth in domestic, the committee feels there will be more gains in shortfall to medium term.

He further explained that in holding policy at the current position, the committee noted with pleasure the positive outcome of action already taken by the bank.

Mr Emefiele enumerated the steps taken by CBN in this direction to include policy on loan to deposit ratio which had resulted in loans advancing and rising by N1.1 trillion between June and October.

He said this action had assisted the agriculture and manufacturing sectors hence the positive outcome on the GDP.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Violence Forces DR Congo Ebola Responders Out of Critical Areas

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.