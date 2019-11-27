Nigeria: Zamfara Assembly Nullifies Law Authorising Pension for Ex-Governors

26 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The Zamfara House of Assembly on Tuesday abolished a law that allowed the payment of pension and other allowances for state's former governors and their deputies.

The spokesperson of the state's assembly, Mustapha Jafaru, in a statement to journalists said the 'abolished' law also affects ex-speakers of the house of assembly and their deputies.

The development is coming days after a former governor, Abdul'aziz Yari, in a leaked letter to the state government, requested his N10 million 'monthly upkeep', which he said had not been paid for some months.

The media aide to Governor Bello Matawalle, Yusuf Idris, on Tuesday confirmed that Mr Yari had written the request.

He said two days later he (Yari) also sent another letter of reminder demanding the payment.

Concerned assembly

However, the state's house of assembly on Tuesday abolished the law authorising the payment of pensions to these categories of former officials.

Presenting the bill before the house, the house leader Faruk Dosara, (PDP Maradun), urged his collogues to consider the 'complete repeal' of the law "which provides the jamboree payment for the former political leaders of the state at the detriment of the retired civil servants who have not been paid their entitlements over the years."

According to the lawmaker, these categories of past leaders "are collecting over N700 million annually" which he said the present economy cannot accommodate.

Seconding the motion, Tukur Birnin-Tudu PDP member representing Bakura local government said the abolition of the law is necessary.

Expedited reading

After deliberations, the speaker, Nasiru Magarya pushed the process; the bill passed both first and second readings.

Later, the house went for a committee of the whole after which the bill went for a third reading.

The bill will now be sent to the governor for his assent, the spokesman said.

"With this development, all past political leaders in Zamfara will longer enjoy any entitlements unless those prescribed by the national revenue mobilisation allocation and fiscal commission," Mr Jafaru quoted the speaker as saying in the statement.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Violence Forces DR Congo Ebola Responders Out of Critical Areas

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.