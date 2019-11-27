Nigeria: EFCC Arrests Kirikiri Prison Boss, Doctor

Photo: Hédi Benyounes/Unsplash
Prison, jail
26 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kunle Sanni

The head of one of Nigeria's largest prisons and the medical doctor at the prison have been arrested.

Emmanuel Oluwaniyi and Hemeson Edwin were arrested by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, for "allegedly giving exaggerated medical reports that warranted a convicted internet fraudster, Hope Aroke, who is serving a 24-year jail term, being given a referral to be treated outside the facility."

Both men are Deputy Controllers (DC) of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

Mr Oluwaniyi is the Controller, Kirikiri Maximum Prison,while Mr Edwin is the head of the medical facility in the prison.

PREMIUM TIMES last week reported how the EFCC said Mr Aroke despite currently serving his jail term in the prison has been attending parties as well as hosting guests at a hotel outside the prison facilities. He was also operating bank acounts from inside the prison where he was able to commit another $1 million fraud, the EFCC said.

The arrest of the prison officials was announced by the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

Read the full statement by Mr Uwujaren below.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal office, has arrested the duo of Emmanuel Oluwaniyi, a Deputy Controller (DC) Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS, and Hemeson Edwin, also a DC, for allegedly giving exaggerated medical reports that warranted a convicted internet fraudster, Hope Aroke, who is serving a 24-year jail term, being given a referral to be treated outside the facility.

The first suspect, Mr Oluwaniyi, who is the Controller, Kirikiri Maximum Prison, as well as the second suspect, Mr Edwin, who is in charge of the medical facility, was arrested on Monday, November 25, 2019, by operatives of the Commission.

The suspects have given useful information to the commission about their alleged involvement in the crime.

Mr Aroke, also known as H.Money, had masterminded a mega scam to the tune of over $1m scam.

He committed the alleged crime from prison, using a network of accomplices.

Mr Aroke was one of the two Malaysia-based Nigerian undergraduate fraudsters arrested by the EFCC towards the end of 2012 at the 1004 Housing Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, following a tip-off.

Mr Aroke, who hails from Okene In Kogi State, had claimed to be a student of Computer Science at the Kuala Lumpur Metropolitan University, Malaysia.

However, investigations by the commission revealed Mr Aroke as the arrowhead of an intricate web of an internet fraud scheme that traverses two continents. When Mr Aroke was arrested, a search conducted by EFCC operatives on his apartment led to the recovery of several items such as laptops, iPad, traveling documents, cheque books, flash drives, internet modem, and three exotic cars - a Mercedes Benz Jeep, One 4Matic Mercedes Benz Car and a Range Rover Sport SUV.

He was eventually convicted by Justice Lateefa Okunnu of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja on two counts of obtaining money by false pretence, cheque cloning, wire transfer and forgery.

He was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment on each of the two counts.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Violence Forces DR Congo Ebola Responders Out of Critical Areas

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.