Rwanda: Religious Groups Urged to Join Climate Change Battle

27 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) has called upon faith-based organisations to incorporate mainstream environment protection and fight against climate change into their planning.

The call was made on Tuesday during consultative meetings on environment and climate change issues with leaders of religious organizations.

According to Rachel Tushabe, the Director of Environmental Education and Mainstreaming at REMA, faith-based organizations are required to play their role in implementing the new environment and climate change policy.

The policy was established in 2003 and reviewed in 2019.

Tushabe told the leaders that their role was needed in changing members' attitude towards purchasing and use of products with lower environmental impacts such as biodegradable products, recycled products, use of organic products, clean cooking fuels and embracing low energy usage.

"Faith-based organizations should also mainstream in their plans, activities related to better management of land, especially controlling soil erosion and harvesting rainwater, afforestation, protection and proper management of forests," she said.

They also have to mainstream efficient management of rivers, lakes, sources of water and underground water; and effective use of swamps. She added that designing plans for collecting and treatment of domestic waste is also part of the required efforts.

Faustin Munyazikwiye, the Deputy Director-General of REMA added that faith-based organizations also have activities that can have an impact on the environment.

"They can change the mindset of their members towards environmental protection but their projects must also be environmentally friendly," he said.

Pastor Gerald Gasangwa, a member of Rwanda for Jesus Church said that environmental protection should be the plan of all stakeholders.

The church has recently started a plan to enhance free access to clean energy among needy people.

"We have realised that electricity access is now currently at 51 per cent and 49 per cent are still struggling. But even some of those who have access cannot afford it. That is why we started a renewable energy initiative by distributing solar-powered lights to the vulnerable households in part of Gasabo District," he said.

He added that people can embrace saving initiatives to afford renewable energy while other stakeholders including faith-based organizations can chip in.

"This will lead to universal access to energy," he said adding that many people, especially in rural areas are still using firewood and kerosene lamps which cause indoor air pollution.

The revised environment and climate change policy looks at greening economic transformation by promoting a circular economy, green technologies and procurement, green urbanisation and green rural settlements and green mobility, among others.

