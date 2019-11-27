Rwanda to Host Regional Handball Tournament

Rwanda has been confirmed as the hosts of the 38th East and Central Africa Handball Federation (ECAHF) Senior Club Championship 2019 due December 2-7.

The regional championship will attract top clubs from Kenya, Tanzania, DRC, Uganda, Zambia and Rwanda in the men's category, while the women's competition, also to be held in Kigali, will be contested by teams from Uganda, Tanzania, DR Congo, Kenya and Rwanda.

The games will be hosted at two venues; Kimisagara Youth Centre courts and the Amahoro National Stadium.

In an interview with Times Sport on Tuesday, Jean Paul Ngarambe, the Secretary-General of Rwanda Handball Federation, said that "It is a pleasure to host the tournament again" having previously organised it in 2004 and 2015.

As the hosts, Rwanda will field three teams in the men's category; champions Police, APR and Gicumbi, while only UR-Rukara will represent in women's fray.

Police won the men's title in 2015 when the tournament was last held in Rwanda.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas