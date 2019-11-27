Africa: Kenyan-American Becomes the First Black Person to Receive Rhodes Scholar

26 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

A Kenyan-American has become the first black person to receive the University of Connecticut's Rhodes Scholar.

Wanjiku 'Wawa' Gatheru, 20, a senior majoring in Environmental Studies with minors in Global Studies and Urban and Community Studies, is among 32 people in United States elected to the American Rhodes Scholar Class of 2020 to continue postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford in England.

Gatheru, also an accomplished singer, is the daughter of two Kenyan immigrants who grew up in Pomfret.

After being selected, an elated Gatheru took to social media to thank her parents for her great accomplishment.

"Just when I think I've run out of tears, they just. keep. coming. I am a 2020 Rhodes Scholar. The 1st in UConn's history and (by the looks of archives) the first Black person to receive the Rhodes, Truman, and Udall. This is unreal. Mom and Dad - I did it!!" she posted.

Just when I think I've run out of tears, they just. keep. coming. I am a 2020 Rhodes Scholar. The 1st in UConn's history and (by the looks of archives) the first Black person to receive the Rhodes, Truman, and Udall. This is unreal. Mom and Dad - I did it!! https://t.co/nWtAD4I6t4 - Wanjiku Gatheru (@wawagatheru) November 25, 2019

PRESTIGIOUS PROGRAM

The university paper, UConn Today, describes the 20-year-old as a highly accomplished student leader whose academic achievements have garnered national recognition.

She told the paper that she was stunned to hear her name announced on Saturday as one of the newest Rhodes Scholars.

"It felt surreal. I still haven't been able to shake the sense of disbelief," she said.

The highly prestigious program counts presidents, ambassadors, business leaders, and many other prominent Americans among its alumni, and is among the world's most selective academic programs.

Gatheru's academic and service endeavors had been widely recognized even before the Rhodes Scholar announcement.

She was a 2019 Truman Scholar and a 2019 Udall Scholar, the first student in UConn's history to win those illustrious honors in the same year.

OTHER PLAUDITS

She has also received several other prominent plaudits during her time as a UConn student, including the McCullough Leadership award, the University's highest student leadership award.

Gatheru says she plans to pursue a public service career that empowers and supports culturally competent, community-based environmental solutions -- particularly focusing on centering the expertise of frontline communities of color.

"The environmental movement is at a crucial crossroads. We have only 12 years to create climate policy that works to both decarbonize our economy and center equity. I want to help make that happen," she said.

She aspires to eventually run for Congress, perhaps becoming the first black congresswoman from Connecticut's 2nd Congressional District.

She also said that studying at Oxford represents the next step in her goal to uplift the voices of those most adversely impacted by environmental inequities.

Gatheru and her counterparts were selected from a pool of 963 applicants nominated by their colleges and universities, and who were then narrowed down to a smaller group of students who went through a rigorous interview process.

Read more here: https://today.uconn.edu/2019/11/student-leader-wanjiku-wawa-gatheru-named-uconns-first-rhodes-scholar/# 

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
External Relations
Education
East Africa
Africa
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.