Kenyan Youngsters to Train at Figo's Academy

26 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Fourteen budding Kenyan footballers will land a lucrative opportunity to train at the prestigious Dream Football Academy in Lisbon, Portugal in April 2020 and will be selected from a camp currently on at the Ol Donyo Sapuk Resort.

The project is being sponsored by Upfield, manufacturers of Blue Band Margarine and will be conducted by among others former Harambee Stars coaches Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, Stanley Okumbi and former national team captain Musa Otieno.

A total of 44 youngsters have been scouted from across the country and will undertake the camp set to end on December 5, after which the top 14 will land the once in a lifetime opportunity of training at the Academy co-owned by former Portugal international Luis Figo.

"We have traveled across the country in a bid to identify talented players who will one day make history in the sports industry both locally and internationally. It has been a successful journey and we have been able to groom the budding stars with skills that will assist them in achieving their dreams," Christine Karimi, the CEO of Dream Football Kenya said.

Early this year, Dream Football embarked on a scouting process across the country that has seen the selection of the 44 who will be part of the 10-day training camp.

-Train like a star

The theme for the year, 'Train like a star with the stars' seeks to train the youngsters with the best footballers on a move meant to inspire them to be the next soccer stars.

Dream Football Kenya which is undersigned by Dream Football Portugal and co-owned by Luis Figo seeks to make the next generation of international football players aged between 4 - 16 years old.

This has been achieved through school football tournaments which is part of the Kenya Primary School Sports Association (KPSSA), under the Ministry of Education.

At the camp, the players will undergo a 360-degree experience that will cover nutrition, physical fitness, education and life skills.

"It is such an honor to witness the outcome of the partnership we have with Dream Football Kenya. The 44 youngsters are true examples of what hard work and resilience is in achieving greatness. Blue Band joined this initiative as the Nutrition partner, by offering a good breakfast to the children to ensure that they have energy to play," Njonjo Wanjiku, Upfield Marketing Manager, said.

The Dream Football agency is present in 5 countries with over 75 children having been scouted into various clubs in La Liga.

Using mobile application as the main platform to scout talented children, the agency has partnered with Ambassador Players such as Ronaldinho and Mario Balotelli, with Manchester United and Real Madrid among those who support the mobile application and provide club opportunities.

