Kenya: Nock Steps Up Kenya's Olympic Preparations

Nairobi — Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) has stepped up preparations after holding talks with a delegation from Karume City, an inland town on Japan's Kyushu Island, that will see Team Kenya train there prior to the Summer Games.

NOCK and Kurume City entered into a partnership two years ago and after the successful talks held in Nairobi, the partnership is set to be sealed in February next year while Team Kenya will report at the facility in May.

Speaking after the closed-door meeting, NOCK president Paul Tergat said the Kenyan athletes will benefit from the Karume City facility since they will acclimatize ahead of the expected hot conditions in Tokyo.

NOCK, who expect at least 200 athletes from various disciplines to use the facility, gave the Karume City representatives a list of qualified athletes to help them plan accordingly.

"This is part of the Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympics. We entered into a partnership with Kurume City since Tokyo will be very hot during the games, we will take our team there to train and acclimatize one month before we move to Tokyo," Tergat said.

He added; "I am happy we have representatives from Kurume City who have joined us today, it shows the importance they are putting in in terms of collaboration between NOCK and Kurume City, even after the Olympics is over we can still go on with this partnership."

"Today's meeting was to iron some issues, go through the draft and we have agreed that out all disciplines that will qualify, will be accommodate apart from Athletics alone, so we are looking at about 200 including the technical management," Tergat stated.

NOCK president Paul Tergat led the delegation from Kenya while Hideki Noda, a senior advisor for Karume Municipal Office Sports Division represented the visitors.

At least 45 athletes have already qualified for the Olympic Games consisting of two swimmers, 28 track and field athletes and the national rugby teams - men and women.