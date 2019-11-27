Nigeria, Netherlands Vow Stronger Partnerships On Trade, Investments

Photo: Premium Times
Nigerian flag.
27 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari and Prime Minister Mark Rutte have agreed that Nigeria and the Netherlands would continue to work together to improve bilateral trade volumes as well as private sector investments after a meeting in Abuja to discuss bilateral relations.

The two leaders, in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, reviewed the progress that had been made with implementing the Memorandum of Understanding on deepening the bilateral relations between the two nations concluded and signed by the respective foreign ministers in The Hague in July 2018.

The communiqué, signed by Nigeria's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Netherlands, Oji Ngofa and the Deputy Head of Mission, Netherlands Embassy in Abuja, Ewout-Jan de Wit, partly read, "We welcome the steps that have been made to increase bilateral economic cooperation and are happy to see higher levels of bilateral trade volumes as well as private sector investments.

