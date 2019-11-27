Malawi: President Mutharika Receives Letters of Credence From New Zimbabwe Envoy

26 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fostina Mkandawire - Mana

New Zimbabwe diplomat to Malawi, Hilda Suka Mafudza, on Tuesday submitted her letters of credence to President Peter Mutharika.

The Zimbabwean envoy presents her papers to President Mutharika Zimbabwean diplomat gets military honours Guard of honour State House chief of staff Peter Muchita helps the 7imbabwean diplomat to sign visitors book

Speaking during the presentation ceremony at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, Mafudza indicated that she would strengthen bilateral ties that exist between Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Mafudza said she was more interested in venturing into economic partnership with the Malawi government.

She said the economic partnership will be aligned more to the agricultural and natural resources sector.

"We seek to learn from each other in strengthening our economies together through partnerships and economic ties," she said.

According to the Commercial Farmers Union of Zimbabwe's website, Zimbabwe's growth is highly tied to developments in its agricultural sector the tobacco industry as the most important cash crop in Zimbabwe in terms of generating foreign exchange.

Soya beans is also on the increase owing to its multiple uses which include production of cooking oil.

The Zimbabwean embassy is one of the 39 foreign representations in Malawi and one of 30 foreign representations in Lilongwe.

The last Zimbabwean diplomat to Malawi, Thandiwe Dumbutshena, left office in March 2018 after 14 years in the country, as she also served as Dean of Diplomatic Corps.

Malawi and Zimbabwe have had a close history for a long time. They share common values, history and culture.

Along with Zambia, they were one country under the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland.

Malawi has a large Zimbabwean diaspora and Zimbabwe has a large Malawian diaspora.

