South Africa: Controversy On the ANC's Preferred New Deputy Public Protector, but Unanimity On Making Sure Jiba's Not Coming Back

analysis

Advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi are definitely out as Parliament's justice committee upheld their presidential sacking. Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, or 'our comrade' as an ANC MP described her, secured the deputy public protector nomination. And draft rules on removing a Chapter 9 head such as the public protector are now agreed upon.

On Tuesday the status of key institutions central to public life were dealt with in various venues across Parliament -- from bolstering the turn-around at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to a controversy over the nomination to the Office of the Public Protector where Kevin Malunga's term as deputy ends on 9 December 2019. Also, there was another step in the parliamentary process that could see proceedings to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office in 2020.

Where it didn't quite go to plan was in formalising a nomination to the Public Service Commission, the oversight entity for the civil service. The ANC failed to muster enough MPs in the House to push through as the preferred choice Zanele Hlatshwayo, a former Msunduzi mayor between 2007 and 2010 who has a dubious financial record, according to the DA that has opposed her candidacy.

The choice by Parliament's...