South Africa: Controversy On the ANC's Preferred New Deputy Public Protector, but Unanimity On Making Sure Jiba's Not Coming Back

27 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi are definitely out as Parliament's justice committee upheld their presidential sacking. Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, or 'our comrade' as an ANC MP described her, secured the deputy public protector nomination. And draft rules on removing a Chapter 9 head such as the public protector are now agreed upon.

On Tuesday the status of key institutions central to public life were dealt with in various venues across Parliament -- from bolstering the turn-around at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to a controversy over the nomination to the Office of the Public Protector where Kevin Malunga's term as deputy ends on 9 December 2019. Also, there was another step in the parliamentary process that could see proceedings to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office in 2020.

Where it didn't quite go to plan was in formalising a nomination to the Public Service Commission, the oversight entity for the civil service. The ANC failed to muster enough MPs in the House to push through as the preferred choice Zanele Hlatshwayo, a former Msunduzi mayor between 2007 and 2010 who has a dubious financial record, according to the DA that has opposed her candidacy.

The choice by Parliament's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.