South Africa: Family Offices - More Than Just Keeping It Among Kin and Paying It Forward.

analysis

The world's first family office set up shop in the US in the 19th century. Its sole purpose at the time was to manage the fortunes of corporate moguls such as JP Morgan and John D Rockefeller. Fast forward a century or so, the offering has evolved into something more elaborate and further reaching. But it is in the past 10 years that family offices have gained real traction and become a significant contender in the money management game.

It's a booming business. An EY report states that there are currently more than 10,000 single-family offices around the world, and research by Campden Wealth suggests family offices hold assets in excess of $4-trillion.

It is a significant amount of money under management if one takes the Wealth-X Billionaire Census 2019 report into consideration. According to the report, there are about 2,604 billionaires in the world, boasting wealth of more than $9-trillion.

South African billionaires that crack the list include Nicky Oppenheimer, Johann Rupert, Patrice Motsepe, Koos Bekker and Michiel le Roux, according to Forbes.

These five men's net worth ranges between $1.2-billion and $7.3-billion, according to the Forbes list of the world's richest people.

South Africa shares the glory with...