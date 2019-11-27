South Africa: Rogue President, Rogue State - Zuma Personally Halted Investigations Into Guptas and Arthur Fraser

27 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

It is one thing reading in the media and published works allegations of former president Jacob Zuma's direct involvement in derailing legitimate criminal investigations into his friends and enablers, but quite another to hear it in detail and in person from those once closest to the seat of power and the flame.

President Jacob Zuma personally instructed those tasked with safeguarding the country's national security to shut down criminal investigations into the Gupta family as well as a State Security Agency (SSA) probe into about R600-million lost to fraud and corruption by former SSA DG Arthur Fraser's Principal Agent Network (PAN).

This has been the devastating testimony to the Zondo Commission over November 25 and 26, as two of the country's once most-senior intelligence chiefs, Mo Shaik, former head of the foreign branch and Gibson Njenje, former head of domestic intelligence, set out how Zuma in 2011 had personally stepped in to stop an investigation into the Gupta family as well as Fraser's rogue SSA Principle Agent Network.

