South Africa: Black Investors Are Riled By 'Long Road' to True Empowerment in MTN Zakhele Futhi Scheme

26 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Investors were alarmed when Zakhele Futhi commanded an opening price of R1.10 on the first day of its trade on the JSE. This valuation was 95% lower than the R20 investors shelled out in 2016 for each share when MTN's Black Economic Empowerment scheme was launched.

The JSE listing of MTN's Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) share scheme on Monday 25 November 2019 was meant to pave the way for 89,000 black investors to freely trade shares with their counterparts after a three-year ban.

Instead, this milestone is overshadowed by the ire of investors over the freefall in the value of their shares in a BEE scheme called MTN Zakhele Futhi.

When telecommunications giant MTN launched Zakhele Futhi on 26 November 2016, black would-be investors were invited to pay R20 for each Zakhele Futhi share, with a minimum investment of R2,000.

The drawcard of Zakhele Futhi, which will run for the next five years and then end, was that it would give investors exposure to MTN Group and its profits from SA and the rest of Africa telecommunications operations. This was because Zakhele Futhi has a 4% shareholding in MTN Group (equivalent to 76,835,378 issued shares), which is the BEE share...

