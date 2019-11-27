South Africa: SA Lacks a Foreign Policy, Say Mbeki and Experts

A 'transactional' policy of garnering international investments is not the same as a foreign policy which determines South Africa's orientation towards the world, they said at a seminar in Pretoria.

Former President Thabo Mbeki has criticised the Ramaphosa administration for having no discernible foreign policy in several important areas of the globe, mainly in Africa.

The issues which the government did not understand ranged from the impact of US President Donald Trump upending US Africa policy through to the belt of violence across the Sahel, Mbeki suggested, at a seminar on South Africa in the World in 2019 organised by the Institute for Global Dialogue (IGD) and the Friedrich Ebert Foundation in Pretoria.

Other participants also criticised the government for lacking a coherent foreign policy. "A transactional policy with business will work. But a transactional foreign policy will not work," one foreign policy expert said. It was not enough to have a foreign policy which merely promoted investment. South Africa also needed a geopolitical policy which was the essential underpinning of economic relations with the world.

Mbeki said that other African countries could perhaps get by without taking a position on critical issues in Africa, but not South Africa.

He...