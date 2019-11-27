South Africa: Learners to Walk 260km in Protest Against Low-Quality Education in No-Fee Schools

27 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Teachers and schoolchildren representing 14 no-fee schools in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro will on Wednesday 27 November 2019 make an early start to a 260km walk from Port Elizabeth to the headquarters of the Eastern Cape Department of Education in Zwelitsha, King William's Town. Their goal is to protest against the lack of quality teaching in township schools. In a series of heartbreaking essays published to support their cause, the learners spelled out why they are feeling frustrated and depressed.

They named their walk Siya Kwisebe Lezemfundo. "It means walk for education. It is simple and to the point," organiser and director of New York-based ArtWorks for Youth John Lombardo said. Lombardo has been dedicating his time and talent to teaching children art in the townships of Port Elizabeth for the past two decades.

It was here that he got first-hand knowledge of the shocking decline of education standards each year.

"A few years ago we had a funeral for formal education, but nothing we do seems to stop the decline," he said. "The children are frustrated and they are getting depressed because they really want to learn, but they are not given a chance," Lombardo said.

He asked...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

