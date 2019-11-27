Uganda: Tanzania Backs Uganda Digital Tax Plan

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) said it was ready to offer a helping hand in Uganda's plan to roll out digital tax stamps.

The Acting director for taxpayer services and education at TRA, Mr Richard Kayombo said on Sunday that having learnt from others, Tanzania was more than willing to extend a helping hand to Uganda and others that may be willing to ditch paper tax stamps and adopt electronic ones. He was reacting to statement that was issued by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kampala last week where he (President Museveni) backed the implementation of digital tax stamps on goods that are manufactured in Uganda.

President Museveni told tax collectors from across Africa who attended an African Tax Administration Forum in Kampala last week that the move to monitor the production lines of manufacturing companies would help reduce leakages.

The forum came at a time when Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), launched on November 1, a project that will see manufacturers of sodas, beers, bottled water, cigarettes, wines and spirits, place digital tax stamps on their products.

Mr Kayombo, who attended the forum in Uganda, commended President Museveni for the move.He said Tanzania was ready to share experiences with other revenue administrations.

Tanzania, he said, has already been receiving a number of delegations from countries that come to learn from TRA on a number of aspects.

Also Read

Rev Natasha 'commits cardinal sin' with prophesy on President Mnagangwa

Social media just can't have enough of the 'Game ya God' pastor -Video

Diamond and Tanasha finally show their son to the public

Neymar has 'matured' as a person and player, says Marquinhos