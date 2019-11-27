Uganda: Tanzania Backs Uganda Digital Tax Plan

26 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) said it was ready to offer a helping hand in Uganda's plan to roll out digital tax stamps.

The Acting director for taxpayer services and education at TRA, Mr Richard Kayombo said on Sunday that having learnt from others, Tanzania was more than willing to extend a helping hand to Uganda and others that may be willing to ditch paper tax stamps and adopt electronic ones. He was reacting to statement that was issued by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kampala last week where he (President Museveni) backed the implementation of digital tax stamps on goods that are manufactured in Uganda.

President Museveni told tax collectors from across Africa who attended an African Tax Administration Forum in Kampala last week that the move to monitor the production lines of manufacturing companies would help reduce leakages.

The forum came at a time when Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), launched on November 1, a project that will see manufacturers of sodas, beers, bottled water, cigarettes, wines and spirits, place digital tax stamps on their products.

Mr Kayombo, who attended the forum in Uganda, commended President Museveni for the move.He said Tanzania was ready to share experiences with other revenue administrations.

Tanzania, he said, has already been receiving a number of delegations from countries that come to learn from TRA on a number of aspects.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

