Tanzania: Editorial - Arusha Rice Production Success Worth Emulating

26 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Testimonies of rice farmers in Lekitatu, Arusha Region, on how the use of modern fertiliser and extension services support have helped increase production by over 100 per cent are proof that the private sector can play a crucial role in transforming agriculture and boost farmers' incomes in Tanzania.

Though the support of Yara Tanzania Company, which has helped the farmers to adopt the use of modern fertiliser and extension services, paddy growers who were harvesting an average of 15 bags per acre are now getting between 30 and 35 bags on the same size of land.

The Lekitatu case has presented stakeholders and authorities, particularly the Agriculture ministry, with a ready-made platform for action and a practicable approach in areas where rice farmers need support to increase production.

Considering the fact that rice is the third most important food crop in Tanzania after maize and cassava, the need to support farmers with modern fertiliser and extension services cannot be overemphasized when setting agricultural development priorities.

We take this opportunity to commend Yara, which has been providing agronomists to train growers on proper rice cultivation and guide them on fertiliser use.

The Norwegian chemical company has set a good example of how the private sector can play a role in transforming agriculture. We understand that the government is currently rolling out the National Rice Development Strategy (Phase II) that is aimed at increasing production of the crop from 2.2 million to 4.5 million tonnes by 2030.

Also Read

OPINION: Acacia is no more; let's turn over a new leaf with Twiga Corporation

EDITORIAL: Review airfares to spur trade

OPINION: Power supply developments, hurdles aired through WhatsApp group

Although the production target is a good start, there is every reason to believe that Tanzania can easily cross the threshold to become Africa's leading rice producer if the private sector is fully engaged in the development of the crop.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Agribusiness
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.