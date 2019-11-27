Zimbabwe: All Set for Mnangagwa, Kadoma Youths Interface

All is set for President Mnangagwa's meeting with youths at Rimuka Stadium in Kadoma today, with many youth organisations confirming their attendance.

A bumper crowd of up to 25 000 youths is expected for the convention, with a number of youths from various provinces having arrived by last night.

The meeting is expected to tackle a range of issues impacting on the youths including employment opportunities and price increases.

Further, the indaba is expected to endorse President Mnangagwa as the revolutionary party's presidential candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections.

Kadoma has been a hive activity in the last few days as youths, provincial and national party leaders worked around the clock to ensure a flawless event.

It was also brisk business for most guest houses in Kadoma and Chegutu, as they were fully booked last night, for the first time in a long time.

Mashonaland West youths yesterday had a car rally where about 30 vehicles went around Rimuka, Ngezi, Patchway, Rio Tinto, Westview and Mornington mobilising people for the mega event.

Several youths interviewed by The Herald yesterday said they would attend the meeting.

"There is no doubt that I will be in attendance. I want to listen to my President speaking as he charts the way forward for us as youths," said Ms Ronica Chibanda of Rimuka.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West political commissar Cde Tapiwa Chitate said all was in place for the hosting of the youth convention.

"We are ready to host the President, and we will resoundingly endorse President E.D. Mnangagwa as our presidential candidate for 2023," he said.

"All logistics are in place and we are impressed by the turnout. We have mobilised youths in all constituencies and some from other provinces have arrived already."

Zanu-PF national youth secretary for external relations Cde Sibongile Sibanda, who was part of the advance team, concurred.

"In terms of mobilisation countrywide, all provinces are ready to come in numbers including all the affiliates; that is ZICOSU (Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union), NYS (National Youth Service), Ziliwaco, and children of war veterans, among others, are all coming to Kadoma for the youth convention.

"One of the critical issues that the young people want to see addressed is the issue of machetes and criminal activities related to machetes," said Cde Sibanda.

Many youth groups including youths in mining, youth entrepreneurs, youths in business, environmental youth groups, and youths in tourism, have confirmed attendance.

Addressing youths in Kadoma yesterday, Mashonaland West youth provincial chairman Cde Vengai Musengi urged participants to uphold Zanu- PF values and discipline, while promoting peace and unity among party cadres.

Artistes including Sulumani Chimbetu, Admire Sanyanga Sibanda, popularly known as "Chief Hwenje Shumba", and Zimdancehall star Freeman are expected to perform today.