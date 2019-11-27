Kenya: Muluya Confident Kariobangi Sharks Will Come Good

26 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya is optimistic of turning around the club's fortunes after snapping a three-match losing streak on Wednesday.

Sharks, who are ranked 16th with a paltry eight points from 11 matches, have only one win in the Kenyan Premier League this season -- against bottom-placed Chemelil Sugar on October 5.

Their slow start to the season continued at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos where they were held to a barren draw by 10-man Wazito on Wednesday.

Despite not picking maximum points, Muluya insists there were a lot of positives for his side.

"We conceded four goals in our last game (4-2 loss to Ulinzi Stars) and the fact that we haven't conceded any against Wazito is a good thing. I choose to focus on the positives and I think this could be the turning point for the team," said Muluya who predicted better days ahead. "We find ourselves in unfamiliar territory on the standings and when such things happen in football the key thing is to bring back confidence in the boys. That is why I say this result is very important for the entire team. We shall be back at our best soon."

It was the first match in charge for Wazito caretaker coach Frank Ouna who lauded the character of his charges especially after Karim Nizigiyimana was sent off in the 55th minute.

"I like how they reacted especially after going a man down. I have been back for about two days but I have seen a lot of improvement and I think mentally now they are okay what is left is to work on the tactical and physical aspects of the game and we will be good to go," said Ouna who also bemoaned the injury crisis in the team. "I had only one defender on the bench while several players played in makeshift positions. This is affecting the team but we hope to have all of them back in the team soon."

Sharks next face KCB on Saturday while Wazito host struggling Chemelil Sugar.

