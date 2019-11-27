Kenya: Diamond Nairobi 10km Road Race Postponed

The second edition of the Diamond Nairobi 10km race planned for Saturday in Nairobi has been postponed to April 5 next year.

Athletics Kenya Nairobi Region chairman Barnaba Korir Tuesday disclosed they have been forced to move the event to next year after they failed to clear the timing machine that has been imported from Belgium on time.

More so, Korir cited a congested local calendar and appeals from potential sponsors as other reasons for the postponement of the race that has not been staged since 2014.

"There will be so many road races on the day including the Kakamega Forest Marathon and Ziwa Road Race in Eldoret,"said Korir. "We also thought that Saturday afternoon won't be an ideal day with the kind of roads in town hence Sunday will work."

However, Korir urged athletes to continue registering for the race adding that the prize fund of Sh1.48million will definitely be increased with more sponsors coming on board.

Korir said the starting time of the race remains 2pm from the iconic Uhuru Park's processional way before hitting hit the major streets past renowned buildings at the city. It will then end at Uhuru Park.

The event's main sponsors are Right Here-Golazo, a sports marketing firm with Nation Media Group as their media partners.

Korir said they will next year also disclose which other possible venues that will host the next events across the country. "After reviving the Nairobi race, we want to make it a Series with selected major towns in the country getting to host," said Korir.

Registration is still Sh 1,000 and can be done online at www.diamond10kseries.com and at Athletics Kenya headquarters Riadha House.

Korir said the prize structures will be reviewed next year based on the sponsorship that will have come in. Besides the men and women's 10km, there will be six more categories; men and women's wheelchair race, men and women's Masters (45-59 years) and men and women's Masters (60 years and above).

Winners in these categories will also earn cash awards.

Little-known Amos Kiplimo and 2011 and 2014 Berlin Marathon champion Florence Kiplagat claimed victories in the inaugural Nairobi Diamond 10km race in 2014 at the Uhuru Park.

Kiplimo clocked 27 minutes 42.0 seconds while Kiplagat timed 31:42.0.