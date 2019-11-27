Angola: Environment Ministry Runs "Plastic Zero" Campaign

26 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Ministry of Environment promotes the first national campaign of environmental awareness and education, called "Plastic Zero", with the motto "I have the environment for a conscious Angola".

The campaign, launched on Sunday, aims to draw people's attention to behavior change with regard to the excessive consumption of plastics and the adoption of positive attitudes, using viable and sustainable alternatives, aiming to minimize the impact of this type of waste on the environment and people's health.

Speaking today (Tuesday) to ANGOP, the national director of the environment, Nascimento Soares, said that the campaign aims to develop activities aimed at educating citizens in taking responsible attitudes towards the environment.

The action also aims at reducing the consumption of plastic and promoting the separation of waste in order to facilitate selective collection for recovery, recycling and reuse.

The ministry wants the campaign to be continuous so that administrations can carry out similar activities on Saturdays in order to discourage the massive use of plastics and promote the use of cloth bags and other biodegradable ones.

In relation to shopping centers, its action will consist of a strategic partnership to implement the "Plastic Zero" campaign, considering that they provide their customers with large quantities of plastics.

