South Africa: 81-Year-Old Eastern Cape Woman Found in Bed With Her Throat Slit

27 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

The body of an 81-year-old woman was found in her bed at her home in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday. Her throat had been slit.

According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni, she had been living with her disabled son.

"In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the woman's neighbour received a call from the deceased's daughter after [she] could not get her mother on her cellphone. The neighbour proceeded to the deceased's house where they found the deceased lying in her bed, already dead," Mdleleni said.

Police were alerted and, on arrival, they found the body of the woman lying in a bed with her thrown cut.

After following up on several leads, a 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody for questioning by police. The motive for the murder is not known.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga commended the detectives for this breakthrough and condemned all forms of attack on the elderly.

News24 could not get hold of Mdleleni to get more information on the exact location of the incident.

