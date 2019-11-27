South Africa: Rietgat SAPS Join Hands With Stakeholders in Sensitizing the Community About 16 Days of Activism

26 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Rietgat SAPS, Community Policing Forum (CPF), Department of Health converged at the Mabopane Station Transport Interchange to get closer to the community to ensure government's campaign of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children reaches out to a broader audience.

Over a thousand pamphlets from SAPS/CPF and the Department of Health were distributed to the passengers, pedestrians, taxi drivers and hawkers. Crime tips on offences such as grievous bodily harm (GBH), carjacking, house robberies and armed robberies were also shared to the target audience while enlightening them about festive safety.

The Station Commander of Rietgat, Colonel Dikeledi Hlatshwayo called on everyone to advocate for the protection of women and children beyond the 16 Days of Activism. "The 16 Days campaign does not necessarily mean that during other days of the year we must rest on our laurels, we must ensure at all times that women and children are protected."

The newly re-elected CPF Chairperson at Rietgat, Mr Molefe Tau vowed to work with the police as a community representative to ensure that women and children are always protected.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.