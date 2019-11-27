South Africa: Rietgat SAPS Join Hands With Stakeholders in Sensitizing the Community About 16 Days of Activism

press release

The Rietgat SAPS, Community Policing Forum (CPF), Department of Health converged at the Mabopane Station Transport Interchange to get closer to the community to ensure government's campaign of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children reaches out to a broader audience.

Over a thousand pamphlets from SAPS/CPF and the Department of Health were distributed to the passengers, pedestrians, taxi drivers and hawkers. Crime tips on offences such as grievous bodily harm (GBH), carjacking, house robberies and armed robberies were also shared to the target audience while enlightening them about festive safety.

The Station Commander of Rietgat, Colonel Dikeledi Hlatshwayo called on everyone to advocate for the protection of women and children beyond the 16 Days of Activism. "The 16 Days campaign does not necessarily mean that during other days of the year we must rest on our laurels, we must ensure at all times that women and children are protected."

The newly re-elected CPF Chairperson at Rietgat, Mr Molefe Tau vowed to work with the police as a community representative to ensure that women and children are always protected.